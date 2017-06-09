Harry Potter's 20th anniversary to be magically celebrated at a Laois library

Harry Potter turns 20 years old this month, and a Laois library is pulling out all the stops to celebrate.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was first published on June 27, the first in a magical series by JK Rowling, that quickly gripped the world, with millions of children growing up loving the books, not to mention the adult fans.

In Mountmellick they are no different, and staff at the town library are planning a list of events worthy of Hogwarths itself.

On the day of the anniversary, Tuesday June 27, everyone is invited to put on their wizarding robes and come along to the modern airy library on O'Moore Street. There will be a photo booth to enjoy, and a presentation on the author JK Rowling as part of the celebrations.

Potter fans of all ages can also make some last minute entries to the the Invent a Spell competition, now open at the library. Wannabee wizards must give their spell a name, and explain its purpose, and how they came up with the wording. Entries are already coming in for the competition, which closes on June 27.

Assistant professor Dr Jane Suzanne Carroll will be along on Wednesday June 28 for a lecture entitled ‘The Wand and The Word' the magic of Harry Potter’ for those aged 12 and over.

On Thursday and on Friday the fun continues with the Magic of Harry Potter Wand workshops. Prizes will also be awarded for the Invent a Spell competition winner.

For enquiries or to book your place at the events, call the library at 057 8644572.