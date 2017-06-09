COMPETITION
Win tickets to Celtic Con - Ireland's Midland Comic Convention
The Leinster Express has teamed up with Celtic Con - Ireland’s Midland Comic Convention to offer some lucky readers free tickets to the comic convention, which takes place in O’Loughlins Hotel, Portlaoise, on Saturday, June 24.
A fun-filled family-friendly event boasting a cavalcade of comics and artwork, toys and merchandise, special guests, workshops, and a gaming zone featuring both modern and retro titles, this unique carnival event will transform the centre of Portlaoise into a Middle-earth of fantasy escapism.
We have two pairs of tickets and a family ticket up for grabs, so to be in with a chance simply go to our Facebook page HERE and like and share the competition post.
The winners will be announced the week before the event.
