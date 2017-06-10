Weather relief - 'warm sunshine' is on the way forecasts Met Éireann

The unsettled stretch of weather looks set to be broken by a spell of warm summer weather.

Following the heavy rain of recent days, which included thunder and lightinging, Met Éireann forecasts an upturn next week.

Saturday will be very mild and breezy with sunny spells and well scattered passing showers. Leinster is likely to stay fully dry, with some warm sunshine at times inland. Highest temperatures 17 to 21 degrees Celsius, best values over the midlands, north and east.

It will remaining mild and breezy on Saturday night with some further scattered showers. Lowest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees Celsius, in fresh southwesterly winds.

Sunday will feel fresher with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, along with widespread blustery showers. Showers are likely at any stage will be heavier and more frequent than Saturday. Max temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius.

The outlook for next week is for warmer weather to develop after a fresh start with showers.

Monday is expected to be a mild and mostly dry day with just a few scattered showers about. Temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in moderate westerly winds backing southwesterly. Lowest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees.

Tuesday is forecast to be a mild and mostly cloudy day with patches of rain, drizzle. The summer is showing signs of returning for the rest of the week.

Wednesday to Friday is set to be very mild with 'warm sunshine' at times. While there may be some showers, there will be a good deal of dry weather and some good drying intervals. Winds mostly moderate in strength mainly southwesterly.