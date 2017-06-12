Atlantic's wild weather ways blows warm and sunny weather off course

Wild Atlantic weather ways have blown Met Éireann's forecast of warm sunny weather off course.

Wednesday to Friday was forecast to be very mild with 'warm sunshine' at times. However, the forecaster has moderated these bright predictions.

After a showery weekend, the forecaster says Monday will offer few bright or sunny spells this morning, but it will be generally cloudy, with a few scattered showers.

Rain and drizzle will spread from the west to remaining areas later this evening. Breezy, top temperatures of 15 to 18 C., in moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds.

Tuesday features cloudy damp conditions for a time but these will become confined to the north and northwest coasts during the afternoon.

Some bright periods will develop elsewhere, with a few sunny spells locally also. Mild, top temperatures 16 to 20 C., in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

The outlook is for a southwesterly airflow to persist over Ireland. Atlantic coastal counties will see rain or showers at times, but amounts will be below normal. A lot of dry wetaher elsewhere, with just occasional showers. Mild, with temperatures normal or slightly above.

Wednesday will be a mild, breezy day with moderate to fresh southerly winds strong in Atlantic coastal areas. Some dry, bright spells, best in central and eastern parts of the country, with a 'little sunshine' breaking through in places.

It will however be generally cloudy and misty. Top temperatures generally 16 to 18 C., but 19 or 20 C., in any sunny breaks.

More persistent rain and drizzle in western areas will become widespread for a time overnight Wednesday, but it should clear before dawn. Lowest temperatures 10 to 12 C.

Thursday is forecast to be a bright, fresh day with a mix of sunny spells and cloudy periods. Mostly dry with just well scattered showers. Highs of 14 to 18 C., in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds. Breezy overnight, with some rain developing along the Atlantic Seaboard, but largely dry elsewhere.

Friday will be breezy and mixed. Occasional bright or sunny spells in the eastern half of the country in the morning and early afternoon. But cloudy overall, with some drizzle in places.

A cloudy and misty start elsewhere, with rain along the Atlantic Seaboard, which is expected to push further inland through Munster, Connacht and Ulster. Close and humid, with highs of 17 to 20 C., best in sunshine. Winds fresh and gusty southwesterly.

The weekend looks to offer the best of the weather. There will be a few showers in places, but overall, a lot of dry weather, with occasional sunny spells. Temperatures in the high teens for most, but locally 20 C., on Sunday. Winds light to moderate and variable in direction.