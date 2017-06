Gardaí have seized over €20,000 of cannabis at a house in Portlaoise.

On Wednesday, June 7, gardaí conducted a search of a house at Hawthorn Drive in Portlaoise and cannabis herb worth over €20,000 was found, along with a quantity of amphetamines and a quantity of cash.

One male, in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and charged with supplying drugs. He is due back before Portlaoise District Court on July 20.