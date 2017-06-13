Live music on Old Fort Friday

An Old Fort Friday feeling will get underway earlier this year as an extra evening of entertainment has been added to the party weekend in Portlaoise on Friday, June 23.

Fantastic FREE live music from nine different acts features right through the three day festival which runs to Sunday, June 25.

Three groups will kick off the weekend, which is supported by the Leinster Express.

The acts will play from 7.30pm until late.

The night will begin with funk and soul band The Big Spoon.

This well-known local band will open the festival with a bang and get the crowd ready for an enjoyable summer weekend.

“We are absolutely delighted to be opening the festival and to be a part of a great line up. The Big Spoon cover a multitude of artists from Stevie Wonder, Peter Gabriel ,Bob Marley and many more both old and new,” said the band's lead vocalist Dick Finnegan.

Tullamore natives Chasing Abbey who recently shot to fame when their song 'That Good Thing' topped the charts, will bring a unique pop style to the fore.

“People can expect a high energy show with lots of interaction with the crowd. We can't wait to play this festival as midlands crowds always show us much love,” said Chasing Abbey members Ro, Bee and TeddyC.

A local favourite, Pogueology, one of the highlights at this year's Trinity Ball, stormed the Old Fort Festival last year and will be back to round off the first night of the festival.

PJ Kavanagh is one of the main festival organisers.

“I am looking forward to these guys closing out the first night of the festival in style,” he said.

All the groups will perform on a Festival Stage on Main Street.

A marquee will ensure that the crowds will be able to enjoy the fun whatever the weather.

Friday's events are a new addition to the festival which celebrates the town's rich heritage.

There will be an official launch with special guests who are yet to be announced between the first and second music acts on Friday night.

