Tight security at Portlaoise court for sentencing hearing of three Laois men

Gardaí are standing guard at Portlaoise court where a significant crowd as gathered for a hearing involving three Laois men in relation to an incident in which a number of gardaí were hospitalised after a stolen jeep rammed two garda cars.

Before Portlaoise Circuit Court today (Tuesday, June 13) were Thomas McInerney (40), Twomey Park, Mountmellick; William McInerney (37), Newline Close, Mountrath; and Gerard McInerney (38), Moanbaun Close, Mountrath.

All three have previously pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property, namely a trailer, and the unauthorised taking of an MPV, at Cloncourse, Mountrath, on July 12, 2016.

In addition, Thomas McInerney pleaded to guilty to two further counts of having possession of stolen property (a bolt cutter and a white hacksaw); William McInerney pleaded guilty to one further count of the same (a nail bar and wire cutters); and Gerard McInerney pleaded guilty to one further count of having possession of stolen property (snips and a wooden claw hammer).

The three men have been in custody since their arrest last July.

In March State prosecutor, Mr Will Fennelly asked that the case be adjourned, as there are a number of injured parties in the matter who are all anxious to attend court.

Judge Keenan Johnson remanded the men in custody to June 13, and ordered probation reports and governor's reports on each accused. Victim impact statements were also requested.

When the men first came before Portlaoise District Court last July, garda evidence stated that five garda units had been involved in the arrest at Cloncourse.





