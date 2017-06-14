Tree roots rising through a path in Stradbally, Laois

Trees are rising a path at Hunter’s Lane in Stradbally, but the local authority says the path is privately owned, and up to the owner to fix.

“We did a land registry search, and ownership stops at the path,” said Laois County council engineer John Ormond, responding to a motion by Cllr Paschal McEvoy to fix the path.

“The problem is the roots of the trees are rising up,” noted Cllr Tom Mulhall, asking if the roots could be cut.

“It would be cheaper to replace the path than the trees,” said the engineer.