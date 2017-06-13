Flooding of road in Killenard to be investigated

An investigation is to be done to find the cause of flooding on a road at Ballycarroll, Killenard in Laois.

It follows a request to Laois County Council by Cllr Paschal McEvoy, at the May meeting of Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District.

The flooding happens outside Eddie Slevin’s house he said. The engineer John Ormond agreed to meet on site to determine the cause and see what is required to fix it.