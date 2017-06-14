Artisan food market to feed the soul at Portlaoise Old Fort Festival

The smells of artisan foods from all over the world will waft up and down Main Street, Portlaoise on Saturday and Sunday of the Old Fort Quarter Festival.

This feast for the senses is a brand new element to the growing festival.

The food stalls will line the street from Portlaoise Courthouse to Bank of Ireland.

Bring the family on empty bellies and enjoy the tastes from all around the world, brought to you by food producers from far and wide.

Barbara Brown, from the festival committee, is overseeing the market.

“After the huge success of the first Old Fort Festival, the committee felt that we could make this year’s festival even bigger and better by adding in a street food element which will enable families to spend more time in town as they have access to street food plus plenty of ice cream for kids,” she said.

There will be something for everyone throughout the weekend with tastes from Hungary and Spain to name just a few.

Local produce also features. Local business include: La Merienda Mexican Street Food, Aghaboe Farm Foods, Seven Acres

Organic Fruit and Vegetables, Gee’s Jams and Chutneys, Api’s Chocolate.

Visiting food stalls include: Paddy’s Paella Spanish Street Food, Rockfield Ice Cream, Original Food Junkie Posh Pizza,

Quarrymount Organic Beef Burgers, Brookefield Farm Honey, and Nora’s Lángos Hungarian Street Food.

People with vegan and vegetarian preferences have not been forgotten with Sharon Shannon’s Garden of Vegan providing a range of delicious options.

The food has been specially chosen to be of the finest quality, and an effort has been made to give food producers a local platform.



The addition of the food market at the festival aims to add to the family element of the weekend so families can enjoy meals together throughout the days.

The festival takes place from Friday to Sunday June 23 to 25.

Read more about the festival here and here.