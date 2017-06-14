The musical magic of Cohen comes to Laois

A moving piece of musical theatre inspired by the work of Leonard Cohen comes to the Dunamaise Arts Centre next week, Between Your Love and Mine.

Based on fourteen songs and excerpts from Cohen’s Book of Longing, this is a requiem for theatre in memory of young friends and in honour of those who mourn them.

It has been inspired, in particular, by Leonard Cohen's hope-filled lines: Behold the gates of mercy, in arbitrary space, and none of us deserving the cruelty or the grace, o solitude of longing where love has been confined, come healing of the body, come healing of the mind.

Last summer, writer John MacKenna began work on a requiem for theatre, in memory of young friends and in honour of those who mourn them.

In October 2016, just two weeks before his death, Leonard approved the final draft of Between Your Love and Mine.

Musical director for the requiem is Aisling Carter and it features the voices of Eric Butler, Katie Jacques and Shane Sullivan.

The band features Aisling Carter on keyboard, Lucy Deegan on cello, Annie-Rose Deegan on violin and David Deay on drums. Spoken word is by Angela Keogh and John Mackenna, who also directs the requiem.

The show comes to the Dunamaise next Tuesday, June 20, at 8pm. Tickets are priced €18/€16.

