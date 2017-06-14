Laois Paddlers group will attempt Guinness World Record in aid of the Cuisle Centre

The Woodenbridge Paddlers in Ballacolla have organised a 24 hour Canoe Polo Extravaganza in the hopes of setting a Guinness World record.

No record has ever been set for the longest canoe polo event but Guinness World Records have said they are open to the entry.

The organisers of the Extravaganza want local clubs and groups to get members involved in the 24 hour long event in aid of the Cuisle Centre.

A number of local clubs have already signed up to take part including Cullohill Handball Club, Ossory Cycling Club, Durrow and Cullohill Parish Anglers Association, The Harps Camogie Club and Ballacolla GAA Club.

Well known celebrities along with local musicians are invited to come along and lend their support for this Cuisle Centre fundraiser.

A marquee will be on site with refreshments provided and musicians will play music throughout the day and night.

The event will take place at the Woodenbridge where the Canoe Polo Goals were sponsored by Oldtown Construction and were erected in 2016.

The Cuisle Centre is a registered charity offering professional support to people diagnosed with cancer and to their families.

This marathon event which will kick off at 2.00pm on Saturday July 22 and conclude at 2.00pm on Sunday July 23.

There is still time to get your club involved!

Anyone or any club that would like to take part can contact Michael Phelan at mgphelan@ymail.com.