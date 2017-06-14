Charlie Flanagan is appointed Minister for Justice

Charlie Flanagan has been appointed as Minister for Justice and Equality.

The new Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar announced his new cabinet this evening.

He said Minister Flanagan's key tasks would be to reduce crime and to bring about culture change in the Gardai.

Minister Flanagan was previously Minister for Foreign Affairs, a role now taken by Simon Coventry.

The Portlaoise solicitor was first elected to the Dail in 1987.