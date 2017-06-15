Major water outage affecting most of Portlaoise

Tap water outages will affect thousands of people across most of Portlaoise town today, and they will not be restored until late tonight according to Irish Water.

A burst water mains is the cause of the water outage.

The company has posted details of the disruptions to Laois' capital town on its website water.ie

The chief area affected are housing estates on the Dublin road, where the county's prison and hospital are also located.

"Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Kilminchy, Colliers Lane, Colliers View, Colliers Way, The Hermitage, Rathevan, Ashley Gardens, Borris Road, Forest Park, The Grange, Highfield Meadows, Dr. Murphy Place, Saint Brigid's Place, Ridge Road, Hawthorn Drive and surrounding areas in Portlaoise, Co. Laois".

Irish Water have set an estimated completion time of 10pm tonight, 15 June.

If customers want to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, they are asked to quote this unique alert reference number: LAO011345.

Calls to Laois County Council on any water or sewage matters will be told to instead ring Irish Water at 1850 278 278