Where can you get the best pint of Guinness in Laois?

We are beginning the search to settle the age old debate - where is the best pint of Guinness served in Co. Laois?

Having previously settled the debate on your favourite childhood treat with our search for the best 99, this time we're going after a more adult delight.

Whether it is based on creaminess, coldness or the quality of the chat in the pub that goes along with it, we need to crown the winner.

The only rule is that the pub must be in Laois - we'll have no outsiders! A certificate will be presented to the winning pub to show the public that it is indeed the people's choice for the best pint of the black stuff in the county.

So, let us know in the comments section back on Facebook or email to the address listed above. We will then compile a poll where you will have the chance to vote for your favourite.