Portlaoise water system returning to normal after council fix pipe

Disruption of the drinking water supply to thousands of Portlaoise homes this morning, is to return to normal in the afternoon.

The problem was caused by a burst water pipe running under private land in Kilminchy.

Irish Water has confirmed the problem is fixed.

"Irish Water can confirm that the repair was fixed at 12:55 hrs today and the network is currently recharging. Water will return to all customers over the next few hours. The burst occurred on a 250 mm diameter main laid across private lands close to Kilminchy Reservoir.

"Laois County Council acting as agents for Irish Water had repair crew on site early this morning and after assessing the incident, it was necessary to close valves to shut off the water running through the pipe in order to carry out the necessary repair. This shut off occurred at 10:00 hrs this morning.

"The following areas were impacted by the burst Kilminchy, Colliers Lane, Colliers View, Colliers Way, The Hermitage, Rathevan, Ashley Gardens, Borris Road, Forest Park, The Grange, Highfield Meadows, Dr. Murphy Place, Saint Brigid's Place, Ridge Road, Hawthorn Drive and surrounding areas.

"The water supply was maintained to the remainder of the town by supplying water from the Pallas Reservoir and from the Meelick Water treatment plant in order to minimise the disruption to as many domestic and commercial customers as possible," the statement reads.

Irish Water has apologised to customers for the disruption caused and thanks them for their patience while the repair was carried out and full supply is restored to all customers.