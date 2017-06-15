Laois Sinn Féin TD welcomes 'roam like at home' after EU phone roaming charges abolished

Laois Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley has welcomed the abolition of phone roaming charges across the EU but warns that Brexit could mean they will make a comeback.

Sinn Féin Spokesperson for Communications Brian Stanley TD said that from today roaming charges will no longer apply within the 28 EU Member States, something that has come after a decade long battle with telecoms companies.

“This action is very welcome but we must be conscious that in the context of Brexit people travelling on this Island may in the future again face charges.

“With Britain leaving the EU, someone could be charged going to Banbridge but not going to Bulgaria.

These new ‘roam like at home’ rules will mean the current extra charges that are presently imposed can no longer apply.

"This is a victory for citizens. What this means is that from today the 15th June, current or new contracts that include roaming services will change to a ‘roam like at home’ clause. The new EU rules will cover data services up to a cap, voice calls and SMS," said the Laois TD.

These new rules apply to the 28 EU Member States, as well as Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

“We need to know what action this Government is going to take to ensure those who travel from Dundalk to Newry or from Letterkenny to Derry are not again inflicted with extra charges by telecoms companies in the future,” he said.