More signs in one Laois village than in Las Vegas

According to one local councillor, there are more road signs on the way into a Laois village than there is in Las Vegas.

Cllr James Kelly was discussing road traffic concern in the area.

"It is totally confusing driving into Camross, there are six signs on the way in, there is more signs there than there is in Las Vegas."

A motion was put forward in the Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in Laois County Council today for traffic calming measures to be provided at Camross Village.

Councillor Seamus McDonald brought up the issue of speeding in the area.

"There is a lot of concern there in the village with the public and the residents," he said.

Although there are existing road signs, he said that something needed to be enforced to calm the traffic.

The issue of speeding in the area will be raised at the Road Safety Working Together Group and referred for assistance to An Garda Siochána to assist with enforcement of the posted speed limit.