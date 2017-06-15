Laois Macra looking forward to a great night to celebrate achievements

The members of the eight branches that make up Laois Macra na Feirme are looking forward to a great annual awards night towards the end of June in Portlaoise.

Niamh Ryan, Laois Macra PRO said the event promises to be a celebration.

"This is a fantastic night for the 8 clubs in the county to come together and celebrate the achievements of club members in Macra events throughout the year.

"Medals and trophies will be presented to clubs and individuals who have won the county rounds of competitions. These winners have gone ahead to represent Laois in the National Finals against other counties throughout Ireland," Niamh told the Leinster Express.

Competitions vary from sport, farming, talent and drama and personality competitions to mention a few. Members have also voted on who they think is Laois Macra Person of the year and the Eoin Doran Shield will be presented to Laois Macras Club of the year also.

Drinks reception commences at the hotel when the event takes place on Saturday, June 24th from 7pm. This will be followed by a four course meal, award presentation and DJ to follow.

"Macra and non-Macra members are more than welcome to join the celebrations," said the PRO.

Tickets are €30 and be purchased from any of the eight clubs in the county or contacting our Facebook page Laois Macra na Feirme.