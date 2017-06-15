Charlie Flanagan comes home to Laois for first official outing as Minister for Justice

Portlaoise will be the venue for Charlie Flanagan's first official public outing as Minister for Justice since his appointment by Leo Varadkar.

The Laois TD will be at the Irish Prison Service Training College, adjacent to the Portlaoise Prison Campus tomorrow to mark the passing out of recruit Prison Officers of the Irish Prison Service.

Minister Flanagan will be meeting with the Director General of the Irish Prison Service and will be speaking to the recruit class, the first since 2008 to be enrolled to train to work in Irish prisons.

The operation of Irish prisons is the responsibility of Minister for Justice and Equality. Ireland's biggest prison complex is located in Portlaoise and is at the centre of Minister Flanagan's constituency.