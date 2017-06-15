SUMMER RETURNS: 'High Pressure is building and warm sunshine is on the way' says Met Éireann

After this week's false dawn, it looks like the summer is about to return to Ireland at least for the weekend anyway, according to Met Éireann.

The State weather forecaster had to row back on its forecast for this week, but it now looks like the sun will return from Friday into the weekend.

Friday is set to be a warm and mostly dry day. While the morning will be cloudy in many areas, with a few spots of light rain or drizzle, it will brighten up gradually, with sunny intervals developing in most areas.

Maximum temperatures 20 to 24 Celsius generally, in mostly moderate southwesterly winds.

Friday night will be dry and very mild with slack variable or southwest breezes. Minimum temperatures 11 to 13 degrees.

The HEADLINE for the weekend is A lot of dry weather in store, with some warm sunshine in places at times, but cloudy misty periods too.

Saturday is expect to be a mainly dry day, with a mix of cloudy periods and warm sunny spells. The best of the sunshine is likely to be over Leinster, east Ulster, Munster and east Connacht.

Temperatures will peak at between 21 to 24 C, in sunshine , but fresher on some coasts with values 17 to 20 C. Winds moderate to fresh southwest or variable.

Sunday will be another warm and mainly dry day for most. Some cloudy periods, with local mist and fog on south and west coasts at times, but sunny spells too. Light variable winds. Temperatures in the low twenties in sunshine, but once again in the high teens where cloud and mist linger in coastal districts.

As for next week, Monday will be somewhat cloudier but almost all areas dry and warm again. Moderate northeast breezes. Present signs are for a dry day again in most places on Tuesday, but an increasing chance of showers developing towards midweek when it'll become cooler. Winds at this stage will freshen from an east or southeast direction.



