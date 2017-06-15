Gardaí near Laois pounce making several arrests

Gardaí have raided a series of premises and made several arrests as part of anti-crime operation in Kilkenny.

Operation Thor – Project Storm was run in the Thomastown Garda District on the 15th June 2017. During the day long operation a total 13 premises and locations were searched as part of investigations into recent burglaries, robberies and the sale and supply of controlled drugs.



In total, 24 people were arrested, 4 on warrant and 20 for a range of offences including theft, assault, fraud, burglary and under the Misuse of Drugs Acts. Twelve people have been charged and will appear at local sittings of Kilkenny District Court in the coming weeks.

Garda personnel monitored the activities of local criminals by means of checkpoints. A total of 23 checkpoints were carried out.

Crime Prevention leaflets were distributed to members of the public to increase the awareness in relation to protection of personal property and possessions.

Trainee Gardaí from the Garda College Templemore assisted with the operation.