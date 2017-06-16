Charlie Flanagan's appointment welcomed by Laois Fianna Fáil TD

Fianna Fáil's Laois TD has congratulated Charlie Flanagan on his appointment as Minister for Justice & Equality and says he should ensure that the county gets more gardaí and Portlaoise gets a new courthouse.

Dep Sean Fleming said he contacted Minister Flanagan immediately after his appointment by Leo Varadkar to congratulate him and say how important his new position is.

Dep Fleming said his Laois constituency colleague has been very effective in his role as Minister for Foreign Affairs over the last year and he was sure he will be equally up to this new challenge.

"The role of Minister for Justice is essential in view of the many challenges ahead especially in relation to reform of the Justice System and ensuring our citizens and the country is kept safe and protected," he said.

Dep Fleming also acknowledged the fact that Laois has retained a seat in Government. He also highlighted a number of local needs.

"It is again good to see that there is a full cabinet Minister in Laois and I know the Minister will do all he can to improve services at local level. We want to see an increased Garda presence on the street of our towns and also in rural areas. Additional funding for CCTV to help community alert groups in towns and around the county is also a priority as is CCTV cameras on all motorway junctions in the county.

"Finally Minister Flanagan, now that he is in a position to do so, must ensure that there is a new Courthouse built in Portlaoise and that the existing courts are moved from its current location in the Courthouse on Main Street, Portlaoise. Everybody knows the difficulties that arise on busy Court sitting days in Portlaoise and this must be brought to an end. Now is the time," concluded the Fianna Fáil TD.