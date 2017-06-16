Mountmellick man on trial for possessing stolen tractor

The trial has begun today (Friday, June 16) of a Mountmellick man accused of having possession of a stolen tractor.

Adrian Fitzpatrick (41), Derrydavy, Mountmellick, is charged with having possession of a stolen Massey Ferguson 5445 and front loader, at Derrydavy, on October 24, 2014.

The tractor was reported stolen from Kilcormac, Co. Offaly, between October 23/24, 2014, and is the property of Ms Elizabeth Craven (71).

The accused has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecution for the State is Mr Donal Keane, and defence for the accused is Ms Geraldine Fitzpatrick, instructed by solicitor, Mr Philip Meagher.

The trial before a 12-person jury continues at Portlaoise Circuit Court, presided over by Judge Keenan Johnson.