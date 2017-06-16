Suspected cases of Winter Vomiting Bug in St Vincent's hospital Mountmellick

The Health Service Executive has confirmed that there are two suspected cases of winter vomiting bug in St Vincent's community nursing unit in Mountmellick, Laois.

A HSE spokesperson said however that it is not an outbreak.

"There is no outbreak of winter vomiting bug at St Vincent’s hospital, Mountmellick. There are currently 2 suspected cases," the HSE said.

Earlier today, Mountmellick Group of Parishes announced that morning service was cancelled, to prevent potential spreading of the virus.

"Due to an outbreak of the winter vomiting bug in St Vincent's Hospital we have decided to cancel this morning's service to help the staff limit the spread of the bug. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the group posted on social media.

Restricted visitation is now in place at the unit, which has mainly elderly residents, with long-stay, respite, rehab and special care rooms for hospice residents.

"Usual precautions including restricted visitation are place in accordance with national best practice guidelines," the HSE have stated.