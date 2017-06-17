'Sliced up' threat to Dublin woman led to drugs in Portlaoise jail

A 30-year-old woman told the district court she had tried to smuggle drugs into the local prison as her nephew, who was serving a sentence, had been threatened with being sliced up if she did not comply.

At last week’s sitting of the district court in Portlaoise, Linsey Cullen (30), with an address at 275 Dolphin House, Rialto, Dublin, was charged with bringing drugs into the Midlands Prison, on May 19 this year.

Garda Hunt gave evidence that when she charged and cautioned the accused, the accused made no reply.

Inspector Eamonn Curley gave evidence that on May 19,, the accused was searched at the Midlands Prison and found to have concealed a package containing white tablets.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client had suffered a stroke in 2008 which affected her cognitive abilities and left her a vulnerable person.

Her nephew was serving a prison sentence and he was under pressure to get the tablets brought it, as he was told he would be “sliced up” if he didn’t.

Mr Fitzgerald said the accused, a mother of five with no previous convictions, was not proud of her actions.

The accused was convicted and fined €200 by Judge Catherine Staines.