Laois man said he would rip head off injured party

A Laois man threatened to rip another man’s head off as he was “off the wall” at the time due to substance addiction.

That was the defence offered for Robert Dwane (22), with a previous address listed at 25 Mountain View, Portlaoise, who was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour, at Dunnes Stores, Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise, on July 13, 2016.

At last week's district court, Inspector Eamonn Curley gave evidence that at 2.45pm on that date, the injured party reported that Dwane had threatened to assault him by ripping his head off.

The accused told the injured party he would fight him outside the shop.

Insp Curley told the court that the injured party said he did not say anything to the accused to provoke this.

The accused had 20 previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that at the time his client had been “completely off the wall” and was heavily addicted to substances.

Defence said that the accused is now clean and living in the Mountmellick area, having distanced himself from his former peer group.

Admitting that the accused was “effectively on his last legs” with regards the courts, Mr Fitzgerald asked Judge Catherine Staines to give the accused a chance to prove himself.

Judge Staines told the accused to write a full letter of apology to the injured party and pay €100 compensation.

She told him he could leave in €10 a week to his solicitor to ensure the money is paid.

The matter was adjourned to September 11, for an up to date probation report on the accused.

The judge warned the accused there had better be an excellent report on him on that date.