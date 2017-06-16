Road markings to be restored as new business comes to Laois town

A motion was passed in the Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick municipal District meeting this week to restore the road markings outside Dunnes Stores in Rathdowney.

The notice of motion was requested by Cllr Brendan Phelan.

"It is essential in that busy area with the new business opening there in the next two weeks," he said.

The new store in the Rathdowney Retail Outlet is Mr PRICE - Branded Bargains which will officially open on June 29 at 12 noon.

