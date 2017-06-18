New houses proposed for Borris Road in Portlaoise

A planning application has been made for the construction of an eight-house development on the Borris Road in Portlaoise.

The Independent Trustee Co. Ltd. & Mr Jim Douglas has applied for permission to demolish an existing detached house and construct an eight-unit housing development, of six two-storey semi-detached houses, one two-storey detached house with a garage, and one one-storey detached house with a garage.

The proposed development at Borris Great will be accessed from the existing public roadway to the north which connects onto the Borris Road.

The proposed development will also include estate roads, footpaths, public open space, drainage, landscaping and all associated works.

A decision is due from Laois County Council by July 25.