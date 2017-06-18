Comment: What the hell does #Brexit mean for the rest of us? X x

Brexit is becoming one of those big issues that turns into a political football.

Time and time again, politicians take important issues of the day and turn them into weapons of attack.

All that is heard is white political noise: Blah, blah, blah Brexit, blah, blah, blah, Brexit. This leads to an inevitable tune out, switch off.

The result is the public lose interest and suffer.

When many people of Laois hear the word Brexit they probably ask themselves - what the hell does Brexit mean for us anyway?

And, they would be perfectly right to ask that question. When voters in Britain asked Theresa May about leaving the EU during their General Election - the reply wasn't convincining. Look what happened to Mrs May.

Sooner or late, the people of Ireland will be asking the same question of their politicans at a General Election.

Leo Varadkar will be in the hot seat then and he will have to come up with more concrete and convincing answers than Mrs May.

One sector that is being hit by Brexit is the car trade. The sales of new cars are dropping fast.

People might think they are getting a bargain on a cheap used UK import.

The imports are cheap becuase the Euro is good value against Sterling.

But ponder this folks, money spent on cheap car imports, like booze in Newry, means less cash going back to the Irish Goverment to fund hospitals and other public services.

The tax take on new cars is a big source of income for the Government here. The loss will have to be made up from a tax rise somewhere else - perhaps on our incomes.

There's a Brexit negative impact straight away that the public is unaware of.

What else? Well, Laois farmers are well versed on the impact off poor prices and cheap imports.

Farmers could get badly beaten up by Brexit on several fronts. Britain will surely go for cheaper food imports after leaving the EU.

South American beef, New Zealand lamb and chicken from God knows where will likely take up more of the plate in the UK.

The British Government is also likely to heavily subsidise its own farmers to ramp up domestic supply.

Irish mushroom farmers have already bitten the dust due to Sterling.

The UK is a big contributor to the EU budget. Less money coming from one Government will mean less money for subsidies and grants for farmers in the countries that remain in the EU.

Negotiating the Common Agricultural Policy could be a tough process the next time out for the Irish Government and farm leaders. The outcome could see a big cut to incomes with the loss of the British cash and market.

The economy of Laois is heavily dependent on farm incomes. Shops and all sorts of traders face problems if local farmers take a massive hit to incomes.

Britain is our nearest trading partner. They buy a huge amount of our products. That means a lot of income and jobs. We share the same language and have a lot in common on many issues. We share a border.

We did not need to have the same relationship with any other EU country because Britain has been such a good 'friend'. We now face a steep slope in building new relationship to replace this invaluablefriendship.

Politics was put to one side to achieve Peace in Northern Ireland, perhaps the same should be done on Brexit.

By Conor Ganly

Deputy Editor & News Editor, Leinster Express