Laois Shopping Centre boss competes for big retail prize

Congratulations and good luck to local man Kevin Doyle who has been shortlisted for the Sceptre All Ireland Shopping Centre manager awards.

The awards will take place on June 20 in London where Kevin will proudly represent the Laois Shopping Centre.

The shopping centre celebrated its 25th year in 2016 and Kevin has been part of the team since its first day.

The centre is proud sponsor of Laois GAA, the Ploughing Championships and the Laois Rose Centre and supports and promotes many local charities. Everyone wishes Kevin the best of luck on June 20 next.