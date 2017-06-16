Laois house pRICES HIGHEST in midlands

Property prices in Laois and other midland counties showed the smallest property growth nationally but have still risen by more than 9%in the year to April.

The Central Statistics Office's latest Residential Property Price Index shows that to April, the Midland region showed the least price growth, with house prices increasing 9.3%.

However, the CSO figures show that the average sale price in Laois was €171,661 in April. It is the highest of all counties in the region which also includes, Westmeath, Offaly and Longford.

A total of 37 April sales were recorded in Laois compared to 25 in Offaly where the average price was just over €133,000.

Since the start of 2017, 173 sales have been recorded in Laois. The total value of these sale was €26.6 million.

The most expensive house in Laois, according to www.daft.ie, is The Old Rectory, Coolbanagher, Emo. it is valued at €1.25 million.

The least expensive at €50,000 is an end of terrace at O'Moore Place, Portlaoise.

Daft lists 305 for sale.

At a national level prices increased by 10.5% in April. This compares with an increase of 9.6% in the year to March and an increase of 5.8% in the year to April 2016.

In Dublin, residential property prices increased by 8.2% in the year to April. Dublin house prices increased 8.1%.

Whereas apartments increased 8.6% in the same period. The highest house price growth was in Dublin City, at 11.1%. In contrast, the lowest growth was in Fingal, with house prices rising just 2.3%.

Residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland (i.e. excluding Dublin) were 13.4% higher in the year to April. House prices in the rest of Ireland increased 13.4% over the period. The West region showed the greatest price growth, with house prices increasing 17.8%.

From the trough in early 2013, prices nationally have increased by 52.1%.

In the same period, Dublin residential property prices have increased 68.1% whilst residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 48.9% higher.