Man arrested in Laois as €80,000 worth of cannabis seized

A man has been arrested after Gardaí seized €80,000 worth of cannabis herb on Monday night.

The drugs were seized as part of a planned operation at a house in Portarlington.

The house was raided by Gardaí and Detectives from Portlaoise and Portarlington around 10.55pm on Monday, June 19.

The man is currently being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act where he can be held for up to 7 days.

