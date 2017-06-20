Portlaoise bereaved dad calls for more estate speed ramps after another child hurt in a 'hit and run'

A Portlaoise man whose little girl died in a traffic collision in their housing estate, has demanded more speed ramps for all estates, after another young girl was injured in a hit and run in another Portlaoise estate.

Stephen Greene's campaign for traffic calming in housing estates helped to reduce speed limits to 30kph, and gained extra traffic safety measures in his own estate of St Brigid's Place. See here for more.

It followed the death of his daughter Maria, aged 5, in 2014. She was fatally hit by a passing van outside her home, as she crossed the road to play.

Mr Greene is now urging for more speed ramps and a lower speed limit of 20kph for all estates, following a 'hit and run' in a Portlaoise housing estate.

“More ramps are needed all over the place. If the council can prevent these in any way, they should. I don’t want another parent to go through what we have. That family is lucky they still have their daughter, I send my best wishes to them,” Stephen Greene said.

The latest incident took place at around 6.15pm on Thursday, June 15 in Clondarrig Court, Bellingham estate, on the Mountrath Road.

A girl, aged 5, was hit initially while playing. Its understood she was then hit a second time whilst the car drove away at speed.

She was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore with a broken leg.

Anyone who saw a car driving driving at speed on the Mountrath Road is being asked to contact Portlaoise Gardaí on 057 867 4100.