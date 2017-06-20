Temporary traffic lights in operation outside Portlaoise today

Temporary traffic lights and stop-go boards are operating today at R419 Morrett, Portlaoise – Portarlington Road, North of Alley’s Cross.

The traffic control will be in operation from 9:00 - 17:00 on Tuesday, June 20.

The Roads Authority of Laois County Council issued a notice of Positive Traffic Control.

Observations (if any) should be emailed to jormond@laoiscoco.ie and copy dcoss@laoiscoco.ie & jgriffin@laoiscoco.ie