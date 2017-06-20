Traffic calming measures needed in rural Laois village

Traffic calming measures are needed in the village of Rosenallis according to Cllr Seamus McDonald.

"There is serious concern there with the GAA field, cemetery and soccer club, there is more traffic," he said.

He requested that traffic calming measures are put in place and that the speed limit sign at the GAA field would be extended out further to slow people down as the approach the village.

Laois County Council have said a member of the Road Design department will meet Cllr McDonald at the location of the road signs.

It will consider the relocation as part of the ongoing Speed Limit Review being carried out by local authorities in conjunction with the Department of Transport.