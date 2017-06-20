Laois hottest part of the country according to unofficial weather

The unofficial temperature in Laois sizzled higher than the national official highest recorded yesterday, Monday, while the official weather forecast for Wednesday could see thermometer hitting 28 degrees.

Met Éireann said the officially recorded hottest part of the country on Monday was 26.9 degrees at its station in Moore Park, Fermoy, Co Cork.

However, Laois Weather recorded a sizzling 27.1 degrees at its monitoring station in Durrow. The nearest official temperature taken by Met Éireann to Laois was 23.3 degrees at the Johnstown Castle weather station in Kilkenny.

By midday Tuesday, Laois weather was recording 'comfortable' temperature of 22 degrees.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann says today will continue to be warm, mainly dry and sunny spells. A few showers are likely along the west and southwest later. Highest temperatures could reach 23 to 26 degrees in the midlands. There will be light to moderate winds.

Tuesday night will see some scattered showers with the risk of an isolated thunderstorm. It will be warm and humid with overnight lows of 14 to 17 degrees.

Wednesday will be very warm and humid. There will be some further showers in the early part of the day with the slight risk of thunder. However, the late afternoon will see a good deal of dry weather with spells of sunshine.

Met Éireann says it could reach 27 or 28 degrees in parts of Leinster on Wednesday when winds will be light to moderate.