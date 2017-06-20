Leo Varadkar cuts former Laois Offaly TD from junior ministerial ranks

Leo Varadkar has cut former Laois Offaly TD Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy from the junior ministerial ranks.

Dep Corcoran-Kennedy had held the junior post for health promotion at the Department of Health. She was first elected to the Dáil in 2011 as TD in the five seat Laois-Offaly taking the seat formerly held by Olywn Enright.

The TD is said to be "extremely disappointed" by the demotion. She backed Simon Coveney in the Fine Gael leadership campaign.

She told the Offaly Express last week that she hoped Mr Varadkar would take "work rate, gender and geography" into consideration before making his junior ministerial appointments.

Her demotion leaves Offaly without any ministerial representation for the first time in many years. The constituency split from Laois in 2016 and is now a three-seater.

It leaves the two counties with just one Minister - Charlie Flanagan.