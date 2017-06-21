Petition started in Portlaoise to build a park especially for dogs

A place to run free with the wind in their hair is all that Portlaoise doggies ask, and one local dog owner is doing all she can to create it.

Katia Ward has begun an petition to ask Laois County Council to create a dog park, where dogs can legally be let off the lead to run about.

"We the residents of Portlaoise currently have no area for our dogs to go, to exercise, play and socialise, off the lead. We sign this petition to Laois County Council to create an enclosed off-lead dog park similar to the one in Corkagh park Clondalkin; fenced on all sides with self closing gates and water facility at a site the council deems fit," she writes on her petition.

"The dogs can run and exercise in a clean, enclosed safe environment without threatening, endangering or annoying adults, children, property or wildlife. The dog park would be a well- maintained space open to all dog lovers and friends who are willing to uphold the park's rules and restrictions. This dog park would satisfy the needs of dog-owners and non-dog owners alike.” Ms Ward explains.

A week into the petition on Change.org it has 81 signatures.

"If children have space in parks so should dogs .. after all they are family. ..an agility course as well would be brill here's hoping .." says one supporter.

The petition will be presented to Laois County Council. To sign it click here.