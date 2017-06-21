Old Fort Quarter Festival full line up of events

As proud local media sponsors of the Old Fort Quarter Festival, The Leinster Express has put together a full guide of EVERYTHING that is taking place as part of the festival weekend all in one place.

There's lots on so brace yourselves!

FRIDAY JUNE 23

Everything on Friday is happening at the main stage on Main Street, Portlaoise.

7.30pm - 9pm The Big Spoon

8.30pm March of The Redcoats with volleys fired off at 8.45pm. Walkling from Courthouse to the main stage.

9pm -9.30pm Festival launch. MC'd by Keith Walsh from the 2fm Breakfast Show. Including a few words from special guests.

9.30pm - 10.15pm Chasing Abbey

10.45pm – late - Pogueology

SATURDAY JUNE 24

From 12noon to 6pm all of the following will be ongoing on Main Street from the Courthouse to Shaw's and also in FitzMaurice's place.

Children's activities, heritage re-enactments, artisan food market, children's games, music on the main stage, informal history talks upstairs in Kavanagh’s from 2-6pm, drumming circles, face painting, street performers and lots more.

Walking tours of the fort will take place starting at Fitzmaurice’s Square following the new poster trail around the fort perimeter in the company of the Laois Heritage Society Guides. These tours take around 30 minutes and are designed to suit all ages.

65 Kitchen Choir on stage at 4pm.

Saturday Night Music:

6pm - 7.45pm - The Valves

8.15pm - 9.45pm - James O'Connor and the Friendly Strangers

10.15pm - late - Transmitter

SUNDAY JUNE 25

From 12noon to 6pm all of the following will be ongoing on Main Street from the Courthouse to Shaw's and also in FitzMaurice's place.

Children’s activities, heritage re-enactments, artisan food market, children’s games, music on the main stage, drumming circles, face painting, street performers and lots more.

Puppet show with No Strings Attached Puppet Theatre presenting The Ugly Duckling.

A family fun treasure hunt around the town for everyone to learn more about the fascinating old fort quarter.

Sunday night music:

6pm - 7.15pm Strength In Numbers

7.45pm - 9.30pm The Fanzines

10pm - late Smash Hits

