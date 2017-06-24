Specsavers mobile hearing van pulls into Portlaoise and Fisherstown

Having recently launched the Sound Check Ireland 2017 campaign with famous hotelier and RTE’s At Your Service star, Francis Brennan, Specsavers Portlaoise will host the Specsavers hearing van on Sunday, 2nd and Monday, 3rd July.

The hearing van will be in Fisherstown on Sunday, July 2 and Portlaoise on Monday, July 3, with the Specsavers professional team on hand for consultations and to answer any hearing or optical queries that locals may have.

To raise awareness of the importance of hearing health, national TV personality Francis Brennan recently launched Specsavers Sound Check Ireland 2017, a campaign which encourages Irish adults to take a more proactive approach to their hearing health.

Recent research commissioned by Specsavers revealed the majority of Irish adults (69%) have not had their hearing tested in the last five years.

Specsavers Portlaoise audiologist David Hughes commented: ‘Specsavers recommends that those over the age of 55 should have their hearing tested every two years.

Hearing loss can be gradual and many people might not notice that they are struggling with proper hearing and without treatment, hearing loss can lead to depression, frustration and anxiety.

Because of the slow progression of hearing loss, identifying the problem early and addressing hearing loss with an expert can mean preserving the ability to communicate with friends and family well into later life.

The Specsavers Hearing Van is designed to ensure that anyone who is concerned about their hearing has access to free and professional advice.’

David is keen to remind his customers that Specsavers Portlaoise has recently launched rechargeable hearing aids as part of their hearing package, ideal for those who do not want the fuss of changing batteries.

“They are simple, smart and powerful meaning you’ll enjoy the benefit of all-day hearing and the simplicity of recharging.

“With PRSI hearing benefits for the employed and self-employed now available, customers can claim up to €1,000 off the cost of their hearing aids, so now is a great time to update your hearing aids with Specsavers Portlaoise.”

Specsavers Portlaoise offers free three-minute hearing screenings and their hour-long hearing tests are completely free with no obligation to purchase.

The Hearing Centre boasts hi-tech facilities, quality hearing aids at great prices and is managed by a qualified audiologist and highly-trained staff.

All Specsavers digital hearing aids are sold as part of a complete hearing package.

From the starting price of €750 this includes:

- Two hearing aids for the price of one

- Four years’ worth of batteries

- Four year guaranteed (representing a two year extension to the manufacturer’s guarantee)

- Telecoil / auto-telephone

- Directional microphones

For further information on the hearing offering available at Specsavers Portlaoise pop by the hearing van on Sunday 2nd and Monday 3rd July or call the store on 057 866 4802.