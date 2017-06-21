New Portlaoise link road reaches a critical juncture

A new road that will relieve traffic in Portlaoise town centre, and open up lands for development, is reaching a vital point in its development.

Dubbed the "missing link" on the the Southern Relief Road, it would connect the Portlaoise retail park roundabout on the Timahoe road, with the roundabout beside O'Moore Park, bypassing the town centre.

Next week the road goes to Compulsory Purchase Order stage, when the council will publish details of the land it needs to purchase to lay the road, and amend roads and junctions leading to it.

Landowners affected include the ESB and residents on the Abbeyleix road and Timahoe road.

Laois County Council received an initial €1 million from the Dept of Transport's 2017 Specific Improvement Grant Scheme, for design and land acquisition.

Announcing that money last January, Minister Charlie Flanagan said the Portlaoise Southern Relief Road, is one of the most "important infrastructural projects' in the town in recent years.

He said it would improve travel times, make the roads safer and make Laois more attractive to businesses.

It is expected to cost a total of €4.75 million. Construction is hoped to start later this year.