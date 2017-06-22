Anti-social behaviour 'worse than ever' due to absence of Laois tenant liaison service

The tenant liaison service in Laois County Council has not been in operation since October, 2016.

According to the Laois County Council Housing Department it does have a tenant liaison officer and the matter is currently receiving attention.

It is understood that the officer has not been carrying out the service for personal reasons but the service has not been replaced in the meantime.

Cllr Aidan Mullins asked that Laois County Council advise when the tenant liaison services will be back for Council tenants at the June Graiguecullen/Portarlington Municipal District meeting.

"There are problem areas and tenants are not being visited. Anti-social behaviour increases in these areas, tenants are left angry and frustrated," Cllr Mullins said.

"The liaison officer used to be on top of dumping, now there is an accumulation and rats. It comes back to housing and the council's couldn't care less attitude," he said.

“There is a bigger picture here, there is a lack of resources in housing, the waiting list for repairs confirms that housing in not high on their agenda,” Cllr Mullins added.

According to Cllr Mullins, problems in social housing areas have grown because they are not being monitored.

“When complaints come in to the council they are not being followed up, if there is a party at 4am and there is a complaint, the tenant would not be followed up,” he added.

Cllr Mullins said this is an essential part of local authority housing.

“They won’t spend the money on it,” he said.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy agreed that the lack of this service is causing issues.

"The service was working well while it was there. Anti-social behaviour is worse than it ever was because there is no one there to solve it," Cllr McEvoy said.