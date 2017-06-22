Nearly €10,000 for migrant integration in Laois

Almost €10,000 has been allocated to two Laois groups towards funding projects to achieve better integration of migrants.

The Laois Sports Partnership and the Portlaoise Family Resource Centre are among 120 community projects around Ireland to get money to promote the integration of migrants under the Communities Integration Fund.

Laois Sports Partnership received the top grant of €5,000 while the Portlaoise Family Resource Centre receives €4,750

The funding was announced in June and is awarded by the Department of Justice and Equality.