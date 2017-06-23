More acts for Electric Picnic 2017 announced this morning

Electric Picnic 2017 is warming up to be another epic adventure of great music, arts and craic, and this morning yet more acts are to be announced.

So far, they include acts like The XX, A Tribe Called Quest, famed DJ Pete Tong banging out Ibiza Classics with a live orchestra, and lots of 80's legends like Duran Duran, Chaka Khan and Madness.

Possibilities from Ireland to be added to the bill this morning could include EP favourite Gavin James, who drew a crowd at no less than three stages he played on last year. Niall Horan is another possible Irish act that could find his way, having just released three new songs that are being well received. The Blizzards could be up there too, and the Coronas, both having released new songs.

The New Zealand singer songwriter Lorde plays Glastonbury this weekend and is another strong possibility for EP.

With tickets already sold out, it is sure to be another great end to the summer at the Cosby estate in Stradbally this September 1 to 3.

