'We've got you covered' Portlaoise road closure today ahead of Old Fort Festival

Main Street, Portlaoise closes to traffic at 12 noon on Friday June 23rd for the Old Fort Quarter Festival.

The street will be closed from the Courthouse down as far as the old Shaw's.

The road is closing to allow for a marquee to be put up on the street for the three day festival.

The marquee will ensure the festival, which is supported by the Leinster Express, is an enjoyable weekend no matter the weather.

The Old Fort Quarter festival posted a photo on Facebook of an ideal roof for the street saying: "Don't worry about the weather this weekend!! We've got you covered!!"

While the image is not real - wouldn't it be a grand street if we could put a roof over it?

The festival launch takes place on the street this evening with three musical acts lined up.

The Big Spoon kick off the festival at 7.15 pm. There will be a march of the Redcoats and Keith Walsh from the Breakfast Show on 2fm will MC the evening.

Chart toppers Chasing Abbey will take to the stage after the official launch followed by local band Pogueology.

The entire weekend is free to attend.

Follow the updates of the festival weekend on the Facebook page here.

Read more about what is happening over the festival weekend here.