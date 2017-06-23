Laois Shopping Centre Manager scoops huge industry accolade in London

Laois Shopping Centre Manager Kevin Doyle has come runner up in the Manager of the Year at the Sceptre Awards 2017.

Mr Doyle was nominated and shortlisted for the award which he was presented with in Dorchester in London on Tuesday, June 20.

“I am thrilled, it is a great honour to be recognised I have never witnessed my parents as proud, my wife Brenda and son Brian are proud of me too,” Mr Doyle said.

The Sceptre Awards recognise best practice and the best people in the shopping centre industry.

They are sought after accolades in the industry and put a spotlight on management teams, retailers and suppliers that demonstrate real excellence.

Mr Doyle made it to the final six in the competition and came runner up in the 32 counties.

“It is great to put the town of Portlaoise on the map and to come second in any All-Ireland is great no matter what you do. It is all good stuff to keep the county going,” he said.

Throughout his 26 years of service in the shopping centre Mr Doyle has taken part in a number of huge fundraisers in aid of Laois Hospice and The Irish Cancer Society.

Kevin said his best memory over the years was when he reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

“It was tough and emotional to reach the summit. It was personal motivation, I wouldn’t have always had it easy growing up. The self motivation was there and then you get the self satisfaction,” he said.

His previous feats include pushing a shopping trolley from Letterkenny to Laois and trekking 115 km across the Sahara.

“When you put in the work you will get the rewards back out of it. I am just doing my best, it might take a while but it will all come back around. Awards like this encourages you to do more, you appreciate it and when you see other people are happy with what you are doing you will do more of it,” he said.

The Mountmellick native is well-known for his friendly attitude in the shopping centre that sees a footfall of 80,000 people every week.

“Every day brings something different. I like to meet and greet the people, I will talk to anybody, the important thing is to keep smiling,” he said.

“None of it would be possible without the 22 staff here in the shopping centre,” he added.