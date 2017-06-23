Health and safety issues raised over new parking spaces in Portarlington

Portarlington Leisure Centre is to gain a parking area to fit 20 additional car parking spaces in the next two weeks.

The spaces will be on a gravel surface without road markings, so it will be up to the public to park their cars correctly in line.

Cllr Tom Mulhall raised health and safety issues with the additional spaces at the recent Graiguecullen/Portarlington Municipal District meeting.

He mentioned site rubble, public lighting, drainage and the surface of the road as health and safety issues surrounding these new spaces.

“We are all looking for more spaces but I would say if you are not going to do it right, do not do it at all,” Cllr Mulhall said.

“We want it to be a car park not a lay-by. We are going into the dark winter evenings we should look for additional funding and complete the process,” he added.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy supported the introduction of the additional parking area.

“What we have is better than no spaces,” he said.

The conversation around the spaces ended in an argument over the importance of health and safety.

The tragic fire in the Grenfell Tower in London was brought into the conversation and the issue was left unresolved.

Cllr Aidan Mullins said he put in a request for extra lighting in the area.