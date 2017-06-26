Portlaoise prison Governor must find cash for boundary walls facelift

It's a case of a job half done at the Portlaoise prison complex with the Governor left to find the cash for what would give a badly needed facelift to the shabby boundary wall.

The Leinster Express has learned that extensive painting work at the Irish Prison Service (IPS) training college in Portlaoise will not continue to the now boundary walls of the Midlands Prison.

Work is complete on the Brian Stack Training Centre boundary walls, railings and gates on the town's Dublin Road. It is located just beside the Midlands Prison complex.

The work has dramatically enhanced the building's exterior with painted carried out to a high standard.

The Leinster Express asked the IPS if it was planned to continue with the work along the Dublin Road to include the Midlands Prison.

"The painting referred to is just part of the normal maintenance of the building and grounds for the college.

"While all are part of the IPS, the College is separate to the midlands with its own Governor and budgets. There are currently no plans to paint exterior wall of the Midlands Prison," regards.