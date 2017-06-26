Coconut fiber fire in Laois for second time this year

Laois Fire Service attended a fire at the Bord Na Mona site in Tougher, Portlaoise over the weekend.

Portlaoise and Abbeyleix Fire Services worked on the scene from Saturday evening until 2am Sunday morning and again on Sunday evening until late Sunday night.

The fire took place at a site where coconut fibers are used and it is understood that the fibers are known to self-combust.

Up to 18 firefighters worked on the fire over the weekend.

This is the second time this year there has been a fire at the same site due to the coconut fibers.

In February, Laois Fire Service worked on a big fire in the same area.

Coir or coconut fiber belongs to the group of hard structural fibers. It is an important commercial product obtained from the husk of the coconut.

No injuries were reported at the fire on Saturday and Sunday.

Photos from Laois County Fire & Rescue Service Facebook page.